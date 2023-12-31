Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

