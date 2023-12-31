Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.22 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

