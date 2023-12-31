Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

