Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $150,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 57,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 55,839 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $346.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

