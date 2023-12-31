Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,948 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kellanova worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of K opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.