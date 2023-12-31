Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,600 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.