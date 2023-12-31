Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,330 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $573.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average is $461.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

