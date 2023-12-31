Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 37,979 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10,537.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 68.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 229.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

