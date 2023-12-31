Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,380 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

