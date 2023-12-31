Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 78,957 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,957 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HR opened at $17.23 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

