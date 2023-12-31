Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Astec Industries worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,054,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $845.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

