AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the November 30th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $153.10.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

