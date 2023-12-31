Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as high as C$4.22. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 1,640,666 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4733862 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

