Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.51 and last traded at 0.54. Approximately 12,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 29,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.55.
The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.56.
About Atlas Salt
Atlas Salt Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.
