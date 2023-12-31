Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $104,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

