Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.