Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

