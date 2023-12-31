Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 515 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $98.89 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $5,270,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,200 shares of company stock valued at $49,763,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

