Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

