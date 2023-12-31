Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

