Avestar Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.12. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.