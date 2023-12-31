Avestar Capital LLC Invests $656,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of EELV stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

