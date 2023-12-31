Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

