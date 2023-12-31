Avestar Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

