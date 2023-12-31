Avestar Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

