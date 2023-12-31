Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 652.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

