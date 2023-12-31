Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Down 4.3%

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 2,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Avicanna Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Avicanna Company Profile
Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.
