AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $62.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.37 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

