B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 6.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.79 ($0.06). 10,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 197,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

