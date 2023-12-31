Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.
BDGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
BDGI opened at C$40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.79. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
