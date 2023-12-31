Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.78.

Waters Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $329.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $350.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

