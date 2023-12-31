Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

CBSH opened at $53.41 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

