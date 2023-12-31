Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 128 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $102.36 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

