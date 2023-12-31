Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

PII opened at $94.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

