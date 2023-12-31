Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

