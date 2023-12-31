Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

