Ballentine Partners LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

