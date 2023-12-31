Ballentine Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $218,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth $2,519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth $84,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKX opened at $95.11 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

