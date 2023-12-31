Ballentine Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shell by 26.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.