Ballentine Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

