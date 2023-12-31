Ballentine Partners LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

