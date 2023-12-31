Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,382 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

