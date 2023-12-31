Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

