Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after buying an additional 534,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

