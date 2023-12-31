Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

