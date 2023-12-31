Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $286,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $851,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,244,368 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 113,973 shares of company stock worth $2,659,706. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

