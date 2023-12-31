Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

