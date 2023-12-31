Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $332,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

GXO stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.