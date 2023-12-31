Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF) Trading Up 33.3%

Bambuser AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BSKZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Bambuser AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
About Bambuser AB (publ)
Bambuser AB (publ) develops and provides solutions for live streaming in Sweden. The company provides platform, which enables user to stream live video directly from a mobile phone or webcam to the Internet. It offers one-to-many and one-to-one, a cloud-based software solutions used by e-tailers to deliver live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps, and social media; and Phygital solution.
