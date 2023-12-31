Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

